Wednesday, November 22, 2023 – A middle-aged lady was beaten up after she stole a phone from a reveller at an entertainment joint in Nairobi’s Eastlands area.

A video shared on the X platform shows the man whose phone was stolen confronting the lady while demanding his phone.

“ Mercy leta phone yangu( Mercy, bring my phone),” he confronts her.

He goes ahead and viciously attacks her and drags her in the mud.

She pleads for mercy but her pleas fall on deaf ears.

Watch the video.

