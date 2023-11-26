Sunday, November 26, 2023 – Brainstar Group of Schools in Isiolo County was forced to delete its results after Kenyans on social media raised questions.

The school had shared its results on social media congratulating its 2023 KCPE candidates for performing well.

“Congratulations to all our amazing students for their outstanding performance in this year’s KCPE,” he said.

“Your hard work and dedication have truly paid off. We are proud to be the best school in Isiolo County! Keep shining bright.”

In the results posted, all students scored 75 marks in science.

The performance raised concerns on social media with Kenyans questioning how that could be possible.

This prompted Kenyans on social media to raise questions demanding that KNEC explain how that was possible.

And even as Kenyans demanded answers, the school seemed to have been put under pressure so much so that they pulled down the post.

Reports claim that the school cited computer error for the science results.

The Kenyan DAILY POST