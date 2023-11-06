Monday, November 6, 2023 – A motorist is crying for justice after a rogue traffic police officer based at Parklands police station broke his vehicle’s windscreen.

He was reportedly taking his daughter to the hospital when he was stopped by the traffic police officer.

An argument ensued and in the process, the cop broke the vehicle’s windscreen and threatened the motorist.

He reported the matter at the Pangani police station but no action has been taken against the police officer.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.