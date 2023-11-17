

Friday, November 17, 2023-A Kenyan has congratulated former President Uhuru Kenyatta for tolerating William Ruto as his deputy for 10 years.

The man identified as Dreck Oduor suggested it might have been difficult for Uhuru to have Ruto close to him for the years he was at the helm of Kenya.

According to him, Ruto’s disposition might have been a challenge to the former president judging from how he (Ruto) is currently running the country

“I congratulate Uhuru for tolerating his deputy for ten years. It is not easy I tell you,” Oduor stated.

Many Kenyans agreed with Oduor’s sentiments saying Ruto is a liar and untrustworthy leader who has no interests of Kenyans at heart.

Others, however, have been asking Kenyans to give Ruto some more time so that he can implement his bottom-up manifesto.

