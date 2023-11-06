Monday, November 6, 2023 – A cunning man turned up at a nightclub dressed as a woman, with the intention of preying on unsuspecting male revellers.
He was wearing a floral dress and a wig like a woman.
He was filmed moving around the jam-packed club hunting down intoxicated male revellers to prey on.
It is believed that he lures drunk male revellers to lodgings where he robs them clean.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
