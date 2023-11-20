Monday, November 20, 2023 – A middle-aged lady was thrown out of a nightclub and humiliated badly for stealing.

She went to the club over the weekend disguised as an ordinary reveller but her mission was to steal.

Hawk-eyed bouncers reportedly caught her red-handed stealing shot glasses and stuffing them in her handbag.

They threw her out of the club together with another lady believed to be her accomplice and ordered her to open the bag.

She was hesitant to open the bag, prompting one of the bouncers to get violent.

She opened the bag after the bouncer slapped her.

“Don’t hide your face. You think we are stupid,” the infuriated bouncer is heard saying as the lady opens the handbag.

She had stolen several shot glasses and stuffed them in her handbag.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.