Monday, November 20, 2023 – Three suspects are in police custody after they tried to rob a bolt driver along Thika Road while armed with a homemade pistol.

The victim, Peter Katheca, told police that he received a request from one Kelvin Muriithi to ferry him from Juja to State House Road in Kilimani.

Muriithi arrived in the company of two others after the driver accepted the request.

As he was ferrying them, one of the occupants who was in the backseat drew a homemade pistol capable of firing and pointed at him.

He ordered the driver to stop but he declined.

He sped off directly to Kasarani police station and upon arrival at the station’s gate, the occupants jumped out of the vehicle and fled.

The officers manning the gate chased after the suspected thugs and cornered them near Naivas Supermarket in Kasarani, a few metres from the police station.

They were arrested and upon conducting a quick search, police recovered a homemade pistol from them.

See photos of the suspects.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.



