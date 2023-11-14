Tuesday, November 14, 2023 – A Kikuyu business lady who celebrated after President William Ruto took over office has joined millions of small-scale traders whose businesses are collapsing due to tough economic times.

After Ruto was sworn in and his portraits plastered in businesses, she took to Twitter to celebrate and claimed that Ruto’s portrait gives her motivation whenever she opens her shop.

She wrote, “Opening the doors of my shop and seeing the portrait of President William Ruto hanging on the wall is enough motivation for me today. There is a God in heaven,”.

A year later, she regrets why she voted for Ruto due to the tough economic times currently being faced by millions of Kenyans.

Her boutique business is running at a loss, forcing her to sell it.

She took to her X account and announced that she is selling the boutique which is stocked with men’s official and casual clothes.

“I am selling my shop fully stocked with men official and casual clothes. With a stock of not less than 1 million. Monthly rent for that shop is 50k. Come one come all and buy. Tough economic times cannot allow me to maintain that and others for now. DM me if interested within nrb,’’ she wrote.

“ Oh my God! Stop telling me to be patient anymore. I have done business like all my life, ukiona nimeinua mkono sio kuzuri. The days we used to live by hope are long gone. Maybe some years to come,’’ she added.

X – Users had to remind her how she celebrated after Ruto was sworn in.

1) How it started.

2) How it is going.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.