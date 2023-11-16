

Thursday, November 16, 2023 – A youthful South African man known as Skomota has turned into an internet celebrity as he continues to squander the money he won through a jackpot bet in nightclubs.

He won a whopping 3 million Rands (Approximately Ksh 23 million) after placing a bet and instead of investing the money wisely, he is busy blowing it in nightclubs.

He spends most of his time in clubs indulging in alcohol and dancing the night away with different women.

Just two days after he won the money, he was robbed clean by some strange ladies he was entertaining in a club but he is yet to learn a lesson.

