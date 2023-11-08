Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – DEAR OCS Kileleshwa Police Station, Nairobi.

This is not about you in person it’s about your station. It’s about the case of George. But since you are the Head of the station, our Deputy President says you must be the one responsible.

George (his real name) is a father of two, aged 10 and 5. His wife is due to deliver their 3rd born this week. George is an Uber driver.

On Saturday, 24th September this year, George was hired by a female client at 4am at Quivers, in Kilimani Nairobi, to take her to Nairobi West. Along the way the woman who was dead drunk slept.

George woke her up at Nrb West. The lady told him her destination was Westlands Rhapta 87. George told her she had to add some money. On getting to Westlands destination, George found 2 guys and another lady waiting for him.

They had been called by the female client, who accused him of raping her. The two guys and lady attacked him and beat him senseless. George called Kileleshwa Police Station and the OCS dispatched 2 officers to the scene. Meanwhile the other lady (found at the estate) also went to the same police station and came back with 3 cops.

All the parties were taken to the station. They recorded statements. George and his client were taken to hospital kupimwa. The results for rape were Negative. He was taken back to the station and told to deposit a cash bail of 50k. He couldn’t raise the money. He was locked up till Monday evening when the officers lowered the cashbail to 20k. He couldn’t raise. He contacted friends and raised 10k.

He was released on Tuesday morning on 10k cashbail. The vehicle, Passo KDL xxxZ was detained at the station as exhibit. Its still being held at the station close to two months later. I guess the vehicle witnessed the alleged rape.

George tells me the story has mutated from rape to attempted rape and attempted murder. I guess the car is a crucial exhibit. So he attempted to rape and murder the woman but still took her home to Rhapta 87.

Even to call the police. He must be naive. Anyway take him to court. His fingerprints were taken on day one. Take him to court, unless Kileleshwa Police Station is the court.

Today my colleague has written to you to release the vehicle or take the young man to court and have it released. He is only a Hustler, trying to earn a living for his family.

As you can see the wife is about to deliver. His legal team is ready for the case. Take him to court. Everytime I highlight such stories here, the OCSs call me saying they were not aware of the case.

Wacheni hizo nyinyi. If you don’t know what is happening in your stations we will tell you from here.

By Wahome Thuku.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.