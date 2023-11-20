Monday, November 20, 2023 – Students at Kabarak University are crying for justice after their colleague was knocked down and killed by a drunk police officer, who was driving a GK vehicle.

The victim, a first-year pharmacy student, was walking along a pedestrian path when the intoxicated police officer lost control of the vehicle and knocked him down.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

No action has been taken against the police officer.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.