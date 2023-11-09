Thursday, November 9, 2023 – A traveller was reportedly forced to pay Ksh 124, 454 after Kenya Revenue Authority Officials taxed his 2-month-old phone upon arrival at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Narrating the incident on social media, the traveller said that after arriving at JKIA, KRA officials thoroughly searched his luggage for taxable items.

When the search yielded no fruits, they searched his pockets and discovered a 2-month-old phone.

They escorted him to an office where they determined the phone’s value through Google and ordered him to pay duty fees totaling Ksh 124,454.

He tried to plead with them for leniency but his pleas fell on deaf ears.

He eventually paid and left.

Reacting to the post, Former Mandera Senator Billow Kerrow condemned KRA officials for harassing travelers at JKIA.

“The tax craze and the harassment of travelers. A sad incident,” he tweeted.

