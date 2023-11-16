

Join our WhatsApp channel for the latest and juiciest Gossip, Entertainment, Videos, Politics, News, Features, Lifestyle and much more, go... HERE>>>

Thursday, November 16, 2023 – A young South African lady is said to have stabbed her husband to death while he was asleep.

According to reports, the couple had an argument but they resolved it before they went to sleep.

The deceased thought all was well after resolving the conflict with his youthful wife, not knowing that she had an evil plan.

She reportedly picked up a knife when her husband was deep asleep and murdered him in cold blood.

The couple looked happy on social media but behind the scenes, their marriage was troubled.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.