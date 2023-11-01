Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – A 25-year-old lady was arrested and presented in court for reportedly failing to report to the authorities that her boyfriend, who was shot dead by police at her house in Githurai, was an armed robber.

Ann Njenga is suspected to have been housing Samuel Karui alias Sammy Steppa.

Steppa was on police radar after he was linked to armed robberies and murders in the city.

Ann is now facing charges of consorting with a person whom she knew was unlawfully in possession of a firearm contrary to section 89 (2) of the Penal Code.

Steppa was shot dead during a shootout with undercover police officers outside the Ameya Gate Apartments in Githurai 44 on October 29, 2023.

He was reportedly waylaid by the cops at Ann’s house after which a shootout ensued.

The slain thug was found with a revolver gun which he is said to have been using in his alleged criminal activities.

The cops stormed an apartment where Ann lives after receiving intelligence that the wanted gangster was hiding there.

One of the cops met Ann on the stairs leaving the house and asked her about Steppa’s whereabouts and she confirmed he was sleeping in her house.

The officer told her to keep quiet but she raised an alarm to alert Steppa that police had come for her.

This prompted the officer to release her and flee while calling for reinforcement from colleagues who had taken strategic positions outside the house.

The notorious gangster came out of the apartment and allegedly opened fire at the officers who were waiting for him and he was shot dead.

No police officer was injured but several members of the public at a nearby illegal liquor den were hit by stray bullets and were rushed to the Kenyatta National Hospital.

The officers returned to the building and arrested Ann.

The suspect denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Caroline Mugo of the Makadara Law Courts and pleaded for lenient bail and bond terms through lawyer Norah Kaggia.

Ms. Kaggia told the court that Ms Njenga is a mother of a child below two years adding that she has a fixed abode in Githurai hence not a flight risk.

The suspect was released on a bond of Sh100,000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh70,000.

The case will be mentioned on January 29, 2024, before the hearing starts on April 29, 2024.

