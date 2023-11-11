Saturday, November 11, 2023 – There was drama in downtown Nairobi after members of the public ganged up against rogue cops from Kamukunji police station for harassing an innocent man.

The cops stopped the man as he was going about his business and asked him for a passport and an ID, claiming that he was not a Kenyan citizen.

They went ahead and tried to arrest him, leading to a confrontation.

He tried to show a soft copy of his ID in the phone but the cops insisted that he must produce a hard copy of his ID or passport to prove that he is a Kenyan citizen.

“Why are you harassing me? I am a Kenyan like you. I don’t walk with a hard copy of my ID. It is in the phone,” the man was heard saying in the video.

One of the cops tried to grab a phone from a lady who was recording them as they harassed the man.

Members of the public intervened and confronted the cops for harassing innocent people going about their business in downtown Nairobi.

The cops bowed to pressure and let the man go.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.