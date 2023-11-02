Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – A Christian Minister has revealed that God has instructed him to take a wife and he revealed the qualities he wants his wife to possess.

Billy Little, who is popular on Facebook for preaching about repentance and the end time, announced yesterday, Nov. 31, that he is ready to get married based on God’s instruction.

Listing the qualities he wants in a spouse, Billy, who is 78 years old, said she has to be between 18 to 25 years old. He added that she must be a virgin, submissive, and must be willing to be unemployed so she can take care of things while he is out ministering.

He wrote:

God has instructed me to take a wife to be as a help mate in my ministry, and to birth more children for me. I have over 9k followers so let’s give this a try.

My name is Dr. Billy Little. I’m 78 yeqrs old and I’m an alpha male christian republican seeking single white female ages 18-25. Must be Christian, Virgin, republican, submissive, and unemployed, willing to take care of my motel room while I’m out ministering. No tattoos, piercings, or Harry Potter fans allowed.

Billy’s post has gone viral on Facebook, with many telling him God didn’t give him such instruction.