Friday, November 24, 2023 – Iconic singer, Dolly Parton, 77, wowed crowds by wearing a skimpy Dallas Cowboys cheerleader outfit as she performed at the Texas team’s game against the Washington Commanders in Arlington on Thursday night, November 23.

The songstress showed off her toned legs as she took to the stage to sing some of her biggest hits, including “Jolene.”

Parton also sent social media into a spin, with viewers watching the Thanksgiving game at home taking to X to remark on the music icon’s age-defying physique.