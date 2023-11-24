Friday, November 24, 2023 – 50 Cent has reacted after his arch-enemy Sean “Diddy” Combs was accused of sexual assault by another woman.

Diddy, a three-time Grammy winning rapper and producer has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting Joi Dickerson-Neal when she was a Syracuse University student in 1991.

According to the lawsuit, Diddy intentionally drugged and sexually assaulted Ms Dickerson-Neal. Diddy is also accused of videotaping the alleged crime and distributing the tape to others in the music industry.

50 Cent, who has never hidden how he feels about Diddy, took a break from trolling Diddy to express ‘concern’ for him.

He shared a screenshot of the latest news report about Diddy and wrote: “Damn, I hope he alright. If you cool with him check on him. All joke aside, this is a lot.”

Just last week, after Diddy’s ex girlfriend Cassie Ventura accused him of rape and sex trafficking, 50 Cent mocked Diddy