Thursday, November 16, 2023 – 50 Cent has taken yet another jab at fellow rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs after he was sued by his ex Cassie for rape and abuse.

“Damn brother love, brother love, brother love, you out here looking CRAZY AS A MF. LMAO,” 50 Cent captioned a selfie on Instagram Thursday, Nov. 16.

Combs changed his name to “Love,” or “Brother Love,” in 2017, saying at the time that he had evolved into a new person and therefore desired a new moniker.

50 Cent, 48, has been a longtime critic of Diddy and even questioned his sexuality just months ago.

His post mocking Diddy, 54, came as no surprise to his followers when he commented on the rape allegations.

Fans took to the comment to say they knew 50 Cent would not miss a chance to mock Diddy.