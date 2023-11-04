Monday, November 20, 2023 – A jilted ex-lover to Mathira Member of Parliament, Eric Wamumbi, has mocked his newly-wed wife, Betty Maina, after their colourful traditional wedding ceremony which was attended by prominent leaders among them President William Ruto.

Nyawira Wa Wira, a former nominated MCA, was dating Eric Wamumbi when he was an MCA.

She posted a video jamming to a song and captioned it with a cryptic message hitting out at Betty Maina.

It is alleged that different men have in the past taken dowry to Betty’s parents.

“Me after receiving my daughter’s 4th dowry from 4 different men and my jealous neighbours start calling me dowry broker,’’ she wrote.

This is not the first time that Nyawira is throwing jabs at Betty Maina.

After Wamumbi proposed to the vocal Muranga Women Rep in April this year, Nyawira took to her Facebook account and insulted her badly, calling her a boyfriend snatcher.

Check out the post she shared on Facebook mocking Betty Maina after her colourful traditional wedding.

