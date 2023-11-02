Thursday, November 2, 2023 – A dad, Reece Kelly murdered his four-month-old son after inflicting “catastrophic” injuries to his brain, spine and ribs, a jury heard.

Kelly, brutally took the life of his baby, Dallas after “forcefully shaking” him and causing trauma usually associated with car crashes or multi-storey falls, the jury heard.

Carlisle Crown Court in the UK was told how the 31-year-old father, of Workington, Cumbria, called the police on October 15 2021, and reported his son had stopped breathing.

The baby was rushed to a hospital, where he was put on life support following the brutal attack.

After four days, a heartbreaking decision was made to switch off the machine due to the “catastrophic” nature of his injuries as the pain was unbearable for the baby.

Kelly had previous admitted to manslaughter, but claimed he had “gently” shaken the infant.

However, the jury were told by a medical expert during the three-week trial, that the suffering was consistent with people who had suffered head crushing accidents.

Also, forensic specialists agreed the baby had been “shaken forcefully”, the court heard.

During the trial, a doctor described Kelly’s sick actions as “inconceivable”.

The horrific abuse Dallas sustained included multiple bleeds to his brain and spine, six rib fractures, one of which was inflicted weeks prior and retinal detachments.

Georgia Wright, the baby’s mother, called her baby’s twisted killer a “monster” at the start of his trial.

The heartbroken mum told the court how she would never have left Dallas in Kelly’s care, if she had any indication he would harm her child.

The 23-year-old wept as she was cleared of causing or allowing Dallas’ death.

But, she was convicted of child cruelty with Kelly after the court heard how the pair exposed the baby to illegal drugs in the home.

The couple also repeatedly failed to take the little baby to his medical appointments.

Kelly was found guilty of murder and will be sentenced later in November..