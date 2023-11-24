Friday, November 3, 2023 – A 24-year-old teacher has been divorced by her husband just 58 days after her wedding following claims she sexually abused a young boy.

Cassidy Kraus quit her job at IKM-Manning Schools on August 25. Three days later her new husband filed for divorce.

The 24-year-old is accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy, and she also allegedly sent nude photos to boys as young as 13 on Snapchat.

Her actions were discovered when a parent saw the x-rated messages and reported it to the school. The school board launched an investigation into Kraus’ conduct.

Kraus has since been arrested and charged with two counts of lascivious acts with a child, three counts of dissemination of obscene material to a minor and third-degree sexual abuse. She could spend up to 33 years behind bars if found guilty.

The ex-reading teacher allegedly “fondled or touched” the gentiles of multiple children, with one charge claiming she performed sex acts with a child age 14.

Kraus was released from county jail after posting £8,202 bond on the morning following her arrest.

Her first appearance in court was on Thursday, Nov. 2. She has yet to enter a plea.

In addition to possibly of being sentenced to up to 33 years in jail, she could face hefty fines for her crimes. In Iowa, US, sexual abuse in the third degree can carry fines of between £1,124 and £11,203.

The committing lascivious acts with a child charge has the same punishment. The dissemination of obscene materials carries a sentence of up to one year and fines of up to £2,100.