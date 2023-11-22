Monday, November 13, 2023 – A 22-year- old man, Siyabonga Sanderson, has been arrested for the murder of his grandfather, Albert Sanderson (75) in South Africa.

Sanderson appeared before the Kabokweni Magistrates’ Court on Friday, November 10, 2023, for murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Albert’s body was exhumed in their place of residence in Swalala near White River in Mpumalanga on November 9, 2023.

It is alleged that on 06 November 2023 , the accused and the deceased had an argument after the deceased reprimanded the accused about bringing different girlfriends to his house. He then punched the deceased who fell on the ground. He then buried him in a shallow grave at the back of the house.

During the accused appearance, he told the court that he will conduct his own defence and that he will not be bringing any application for bail which should he decide otherwise the state will oppose due to the seriousness of the offence.

The accused is remanded in custody, and the matter was postponed to 30 January 2024 for further investigation.