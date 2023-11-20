Tuesday, November 7, 2023 – A young man has admitted to killing his mum after she was found with “serious facial injuries” at home.

Suzanne Henry, 54, was rushed to hospital after the Police went to her home just before 10am on May 3.

She was rushed to hospital with facial injuries but couldn’t be saved.

Her son Finn Henry was charged with murder, but prosecutors dropped the charges to manslaughter.

The 20-year-old’s trial started on Monday, November 6 and he will be sentenced next year pending a joint report from two psychiatrists.

Prosecutor Maria Karaiskos KC said: “The Crown is no longer prosecuting the murder allegation as a result of expert evidence from a psychiatrist.

“I will enter no evidence for murder when the sentence is passed for manslaughter.”

Detective Inspector Adrian Webb, from Staffordshire Police said: “My thoughts and condolences are with Suzanne’s family at this deeply traumatic time.

“I understand the state of shock, both in the family and the wider community, that such a tragic event has happened in the town of Madeley.

“We are solely focused on securing justice for Suzanne’s family and making sure we do everything possible to support them through this incredibly difficult time.

“I’d like to thank all of those who have already been in touch with information and for the patience which has been shown around the cordon on Newcastle Road.”