Tuesday, October 31, 2023 – A chaotic scene was caught on camera at a local restaurant in Zimbabwe, after a lady caught her boyfriend on a date with another woman.

A physical fight ensued after one of the women discovered her boyfriend dining with the other lady.

In a short video clip shared on X, a lady wearing a black boob tube leather dress went on a rampage and started attacking the other lady wearing blue jeans, an orange top and a black jacket.

Notably, the boyfriend was not in sight as the two women fought.

The video shows two security guards and one Chicken Inn staff member attempting to separate the brawling women and quell the fight.

The altercation escalated to the point where they were pulling each other’s hair.

Another fight at Chicken inn …guys siyanai nekudhumanisa ma babe😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/4peF0pEcmI — ManFromNyasaland (@PhiriTofara) October 30, 2023