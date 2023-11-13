Monday, November 6, 2023 – British police have announced an investigation into reports that a 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted during a Scottish Premiership match between Dundee and Rangers.

The alleged incident is reported to have taken place in the Bob Shankly stand, where away fans sit.

The football match last Wednesday, November 1 at Dundee’s Dens Park, also known as the Scot Foam Stadium, had been delayed for 45 minutes after the Rangers team bus was held up in traffic.

It was then suspended for 18 minutes after the travelling supporters let off a large number of flares that triggered fire alarms in the stadium.

Scotland police confirmed an inquiry into the alleged sex attack was under way.

A spokesperson said: “We are carrying out enquiries following an allegation of sexual assault involving a 13-year-old girl which happened at Dens Park in Dundee on Wednesday 1 November 2023.”

Dundee FC said the club is fully supporting the police force with its investigation.