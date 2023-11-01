Monday, November 13, 2023 – One child was killed and another four people were wounded on Sunday evening, Nov. 12, when a shooting broke out at a large Texas flea market following a “disturbance” between two people, police said.

Two minors were among the five victims hit by gunfire at Cole’s Flea Market around 5:30 p.m. in Pearland Texas, authorities said.

One of the kids died from their injuries after being taken to a local hospital.

The ages and genders of the victims were not immediately released.

The suspect — or suspects — behind the deadly shooting are still at large, Pearland police public information officer Chad Rogers said during a short press briefing Sunday night.

The shooting began as “a disturbance between two individuals,” Rogers said. “This does not appear to be a targeted attack on the flea market.”

He said he didn’t know how many rounds were fired or how many shooters there were as authorities are seeking tips from the public.

The investigation into the shooting is “very active,” Rogers said.

Cole’s Flea Market is considered the oldest and largest flea market in the Texas city, according to its website. The indoor and outdoor marketplace has more than 1,000 vendors and has between 12,000 and 15,000 customers every weekend.