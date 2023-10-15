Sunday, October 15, 2023 – Actress and filmmaker, Aniebiet Francis, has advised women not to shut themselves out of the dating market because they have serious boyfriends who refer to them as ‘wives”

“Dear Single Sister, your serious boyfriend is not your husband. Please don’t shut yourself out of the dating market because one guy is carrying you on his head and his friends are calling you our wife,” she said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

“Please make yourself available for dinner and lunch dates with guys you think you have a connection with.

“Listen, inside that your serious relationship, there are other serious relationships. His friends know and the society has no problem with a guy dating multiple women simultaneously. Their excuse is, he needs to pick the best from these women

“Please, I am not asking you to jump into bed with every guy out there, Just be available. Exchange numbers, smile back, receive and reciprocate compliments. Don’t act taken when the contest is still on

“If he has a safety net, you also deserve one. A good girl won’t do this, but a smart girl will. That is why good girls are always victims of emotional fraud. THIS IS A VERY UNPOPULAR OPINION THAT WONT SIT WELL WITH MANY. BUT IT IS THE TRUTH!”