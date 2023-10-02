Monday, October 02, 2023 – Clergyman, Pastor Jerry Eze, has advised women to ensure they dress decently and stop exposing their breasts.

In a video that has gone viral, the clergyman while preaching in his church, said

‘Women praying for God to help you, please, the last time I checked, your breast should not be for advertisement. Put it inside a bra. Please I am begging you. Some men can no longer focus.’

Watch a video of him speaking below