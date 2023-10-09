Monday, October 09, 2023 – A young lady has shared a video of her parents who are pastors, denigrating her for asking for an iPhone 8 as a birthday present.

In the video, her father was heard telling her to sell her body and get an iPhone if that’s what she wants.

He repeatedly stated that he has not seen anything that shows that his future is secured with her.

The man also claimed that while people who got admission to study medicine have not asked for an iPhone, his daughter who didn’t even get admission to study languages is asking for one.

He further claimed that most girls with such phones are corrupt and his daughter can tow the same lane if that’s what she wants.

According to him, his daughter should be asking him to start saving money for her education and not ask for a phone.

The girl’s mother also backed her husband, accusing her daughter of bringing her “only pain”.