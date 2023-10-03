Tuesday, October 3, 2023 – National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has dismissed reports that the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) received Ksh106 million from the government.

Speaking yesterday, Ichung’wah revealed the committee is being funded by a well-wisher from the civil society.

The Kikuyu MP disclosed that the well-wisher has been paying for the conference facilities at the Bomas of Kenya and providing meals to the committee.

“I saw the media accusing this committee of gobbling up a hundred million shillings and I heard someone over the weekend saying we are sipping expensive tea and champagne.”

“Unfortunately, we have no facilities we are yet to get a shilling. We are here courtesy of a well-wisher one of our civil society organizations that has been meeting the conferencing facility costs including our teas and night meals when we have a long day,” said Ichung’wah.

His remarks come after many Kenyans were disappointed by a media report that claimed that the committee, which comprises Azimio and Kenya Kwanza leaders received Ksh106 million out of which 10 million is meant for “document translation” and Sh15,000,000 for the publication of 1,000 copies of materials.

The report also claimed that Ichung’wah and Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka are entitled to Ksh50,000 allowances per sitting.

The remaining eight members, the report said, are to receive Ksh40,000 allowances per sitting while technical committee members are allocated Ksh 25,000 per sitting.

