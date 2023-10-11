Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – President William Ruto has assured Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o that the county will host some of the 2027 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) matches.

Speaking during the launch of Uhuru II vessel at the Kisumu Shipyard, Ruto acknowledged Governor Nyongo’s concerns over the choice of venues noting that the games will be spread across the country.

“Among many other things that we did is also to agree on how we are going to host all the tournaments that we have starting from Afcon to Chan and Cecafa and all the others and to spread all facilities across Kenya.

“I know Professor Anyang Nyong’o is on record as making his position known as to where the place of Kisumu in hosting these facilities,” said Ruto.

“I want to confirm to you professor that we have taken into account the place of Kisumu in hosting at least some of the tournaments that we have spread across the country,” he added.

The government had initially announced the matches to be played at Kasarani Stadium, Nyayo Stadium, and Kipchoge Keino Stadium.

The announcement did not sit well with Governor Nyong’o and his Kakamega counterpart Fernandes Barasa.

The two county bosses in a joint statement said Western Kenya should have been included in hosting the games, saying the region has more football fans than Uasin Gishu County.

