Thursday, October 5, 2023 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has issued a statement after landing a dual role following President William Ruto’s move to reshuffle the Cabinet.

Ruto moved the Foreign Affairs docket, which was headed by Alfred Mutua but under the office of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, to the office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary in the changes the Head of State made yesterday.

Following the interesting developments, Mudavadi thanked Ruto for the trust and promised to champion the interests of Kenyans.

“I am deeply honoured and humbled to have been entrusted by President William Ruto with an expanded role in the reshuffled Cabinet.

“I express my sincere gratitude to His Excellency for the trust placed in me by assigning me the additional vital role of the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.”

“I am fully aware of the significance of my dual role, and I embrace the opportunity with a profound sense of duty and dedication. I pledge to continue serving the people of Kenya and our country with unwavering commitment, integrity, and diligence I will champion, pursue, and protect the interests of Kenyans, both within our borders and abroad,” Mudavadi stated.

In the changes made by President Ruto, Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria was moved from the Trade Ministry to Public Service, performance, and Delivery Management.

The Head of State also redeployed CS Alfred Mutua to the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife after moving his initial docket to Mudavadi’s office.

CS Alice Wahome, who headed the Water and Sanitation Ministry, was moved to the Ministry of Lands, Public Works, housing and Urban Development.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.