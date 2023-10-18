Wednesday, October 18, 2023 – President William Ruto and the Portland Cement Company are looking to rake in a whopping Ksh 5 billion from the sale of the controversial Mavoko land, which had been invaded by squatters.

The sale of 907 acres of East African Portland Cement (EAPCC) land in Machakos County was planned in 2022.

According to the company’s annual report for the full financial year ended June 2022, EAPCC has been looking to offload the 907 acres from which the manufacturer seeks to net Ksh5 billion.

Interestingly, LR 8784/144,145, and 653 were some of the parcels listed for sale when the company put out an advert on Tuesday, October 16, 2023.

However, when the company put out the advert this week, the manufacturer did not reveal how much the land would go for.

In the same report, the company also revealed that it had subdivided 1,000 acres of the adjacent property LR 10424 into 50-acre plots which it intended to put on sale with a view to rake in Ksh5 billion.

The plan was to sell each of the 50 plots at Ksh100 million.

In the report, the company affirmed that disposing of ‘idle assets’ like land was part of EAPCC’s strategy to raise working capital.

The company also explained that it was in the process of engaging squatters accused of invading the land in Mavoko, Machakos County with a view of solving the outstanding issue amicably.

It is also instructive to note that part of the land has been directly put up for sale for years, with a report published by the Auditor General exposing flaws in the process.

Sale of EAPCC land has been controversial and has featured in the news for the wrong reasons.

Buyers have been duped into buying the land before learning the hard way that the property was not for sale.

