Thursday, October 5, 2023– Alleged conman Evans Muriithi has left his family in sorrow after he was murdered by unknown people.

Evan’s body was found dangling in the bathroom of a rented bedsitter, days after landing from Dubai, where he is alleged to have conned a lady called Kesh Ksh 2.5 Million.

Initially, it was thought that he had committed suicide but a postmortem report revealed he was murdered.

Evan’s wife has taken to social media to mourn him.

Despite her husband being exposed as a conman, she claimed that he worked tirelessly to build a foundation for his young family.

It is alleged that Evans had conned many people before he was murdered.

Check out his wife’s emotional post mourning his sudden demise

The Kenyan DAILY POST.