Sunday, October 1, 2023 – A section of Nakuru County residents has accused President William Ruto of failing to fulfill the promises he made during last year’s presidential campaigns.

During his presidential campaigns, Ruto promised to lower the cost of living.

However, one year after winning the presidency, Ruto hasn’t done anything to lower the cost of living which is extremely high.

Referring to the cost of living, a resident said Ruto promised to lower the cost of common household items, but one year later, it has remained a pipe dream.

“When you were campaigning, you promised us that if we voted for you, you would ensure the cost of living comes down, a common Kenyan could put food on the table, and there would be jobs for the youth, but one year in office, none of the above has been done,” a resident identified as Emmanuel said.

Other residents who spoke to journalists said the head of state had betrayed them after promising them heaven during the Kenya Kwanza campaigns yet he is taking them to hell.

