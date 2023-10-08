Sunday, October 8, 2023 – National Assembly Majority Whip Sylvanus Osoro has hinted at another cabinet reshuffle before December.

In a statement, Osoro said the competent and incompetent Cabinet Secretaries are now known based on their capabilities.

The South Mugirango MP also noted that Principal Secretaries will be reshuffled before December to increase efficiency in the government.

“Before December, there are many things you will see, because the competence and incompetence of Cabinet Secretaries has been seen, along with their capacity and load.”

“There are those who have a heavier burden than their capacity, and there are those who have a greater capacity.”

“So, before December, you will see many things about reshuffling, because even the Permanent Secretaries were not affected much,” Osoro stated.

His prediction comes after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said the cabinet reshuffle by President William Ruto on Wednesday was essential for the effective delivery of services.

“It is the prerogative of the President to organise and reorganise his team. President William Ruto just reorganised his team for effective delivery of services,” he stated.

The DP asked the CSs who have been given a new mandate to work with diligence and commitment and ensure that their work is visible to the public.

