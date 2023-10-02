Monday, October 2, 2023 – Kikuyu MP and National Assembly Leader of Majority Kimani Ichung’wah has slammed Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit over his criticism of President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza administration.

Ole Sapit called out Ruto’s government for overtaxing citizens and doing too little to bring down the cost of living in the country.

Sapit wondered why the government would continue introducing new taxes like the fuel levy at a time Kenyans were struggling to make ends meet, arguing that adding taxes should not be seen as the only way to generate revenue for development.

However, Ichung’wah read so much from Sapit’s statement, claiming that the cleric was a gun for hire for Raila Odinga’s Azimio which is critical of Ruto’s administration.

Speaking in the Ainamoi Constituency yesterday, Ichung’wah argued that Sapit was turning a blind eye to the progress made by Ruto’s administration because of his political inclination.

“Even if we correct each other because we respect our church leaders. Ole Sapit don’t be insultive by calling this government rhetoric. You are not counting how much the government has done,” said the MP.

Ichung’wah was apparent that Ole Sapit who came under criticism from Opposition allied Kenyans after praying ahead of the declaration of Ruto as president by former IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati, was inclined to the faction that lost to the current president.

“We know you cannot see what we have done because there is a leader that you look up to. Whether you say it or not, we know where you incline politically so don’t be blind to the reality of our country today,” Ichung’wah said.

Several clerics have recently come out to plead with the government to ease the burden of the high cost of living from the shoulders of Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST