Friday, October 20, 2023 – The Government of President William Ruto has ruled out compensating victims of Athi River demolitions.

Addressing the media yesterday, Lands Principal Secretary Nixon Korir stated that it would be wrong for the government to compensate the Athi River demolition victims.

He noted that everyone should take responsibility for the matter.

“If the government goes into compensating people who have been conned by an individual and the individual is set free then we are not doing the right thing. The position we should take is everyone should take their responsibility,” said Korir.

On her part, Lands CS Alice Wahome said the contested Athi River land belongs to the East African Portland, adding that anyone occupying the land is at their own risk.

This comes after Azimio Leader Raila Odinga urged the government to share plans for compensating the victims whose property has been lost and how they will be settled.

“The Kenya Kwanza administration must immediately halt any further demolitions. It must share with the victims and the country the immediate plans to pay compensation for property that has been unlawfully destroyed and to find alternative settlement for the victims,” said Raila.

The opposition leader also demanded that individuals behind the fraudulent selling of the East African Portland Cement land be investigated and arrested.

“One thing that is being used against opposition to the demolitions is that East African Portland Cement owns the land and the titles were fraudulent. We therefore demand investigation and accountability of everyone, private and public, involved in this,” he stated.

