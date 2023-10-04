Wednesday, October 4, 2023 – National Assembly Leader of Majority Kimani Ichung’wah has vowed never to help any Cabinet Secretary in President William Ruto’s Cabinet going forward.

Speaking in Parliament yesterday, Ichung’wah warned the CSs against undermining the government’s war on graft.

The Kikuyu MP asserted that he would not support CSs who act against the president, citing the former Athi Water CEO Michael Thuita fiasco, which rocked the Water Ministry led by CS Alice Wahome.

He cautioned the CSs not to count on their ethnic background and pre-2022 relations with the President, adding that the war on graft was non-negotiable.

“On matters advancing government policies, I will do what I can to advance that on behalf of the CS. However, on matters touching on transparency, there shall be no compromise. I will not defend any CS.”

“When you were given the responsibility, then you were given the mandate to work for Kenyans and not for people from your community. Don’t work to protect officers because they came from your backyard,” he cautioned.

Regarding the work of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), the lawmaker apprised the CSs that they do not have the power to direct the operations of the independent offices.

Ichung’wah’s warning came after reports alleged that Water CS Alice Wahome wrote to EACC to counter an advisory over the suspension of the former Athi River CEO.

He, however, noted that the truth regarding the alleged letter was yet to be known.

“Ministers and other senior government officials must never imagine that they can write to EACC to ask for the complainant before acting.

“In fact, EACC does not need a complainant. They can move on their own motion and investigate anybody including me,” he added.

Thuita resigned on September 23, after months of push and pull by EACC following investigations into misappropriation of funds in the agency.

The Kenyan DAILY POST