Monday, October 2, 2023 – Embattled Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza is now on her own after the government of President William Ruto abandoned her to roast alone as far as her impeachment is concerned.

Speaking yesterday during a Church service at the Methodist Church of Kenya Kaelo, Meru County, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua announced that the Kenya Kwanza leadership, including President William Ruto and himself, will not interfere in Meru wrangles that have threatened to bring the county to a standstill.

He noted that the Kenya Kwanza leadership will let local politicians handle the matter themselves.

‘’We have talked with the Governor, Deputy Governor, and all leaders and we have all agreed that this is a Meru problem,’’ stated Gachagua.

The Deputy President revealed that even church leaders had requested him and the president to keep off the wrangles.

At the same event, the Deputy President also threatened to expose Mt. Kenya political leaders being used to divide the region.

‘’I would like to request the Governor, Deputy Governor, Senator, Mithika Linturi, church leaders to sit and decide what is good for the region,’’ noted the Deputy President.

Meru County has witnessed political wrangles in the recent past which have been exacerbated by a political tiff pitting Governor Mwangaza against her deputy Isaac Mutuma.

So protracted are the wrangles that a section of Meru County MCAs have threatened to table another impeachment motion against the county chief after lodging the first one in December 2022.

