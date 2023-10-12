Thursday, October 12, 2023 – Cardi B is full of praise for husband Offset after he made her feel special on her birthday.

Cardi turned 31 on Oct. 11 and Offset filled their home with extravagant pink decor in honor of her special day.

Cardi’s post included a video in which she walked down a flight of stairs covered with white candles and pink rose petals. The petals created a path that led to a room that had multiple rose bushes, a ceiling full of balloons, and letter balloons that spelled out “Happy Birthday.”

In the center of the room was a large floral heart that had Cardi’s name in white lettering. The video showed the rapper panning the camera throughout the room as she thanked her husband, 31, for the sweet gesture.

In the caption, Cardi wrote: “Thank you soo much babe @offsetyrn …you always go beyond for me.I love your skin,I love your face,I love your body , your ankles,I love your soul,I love your heart,I love your fart ,I love your faith,I love your talent ,I will BITE anybody for you lmaaooooo.”

This comes less than a month after Cardi hailed Offset for spoiling her on their 6th wedding anniversary.

Watch a video of Cardi’s birthday gift from Offest below.