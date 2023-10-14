Friday, October 13, 2023 – Kizz Daniels has reacted amid reports he was arrested for failing to perform for his fans after they paid to watch him.

According to X users, the singer who travelled to Ivory Coast to perform, ended up refusing to go on stage on Oct. 12.

It was later alleged that he was arrested by authorities in Ivory Coast for not performing.

But Kizz Daniels reacted on his Insta Stories, warning that, “This time, silence no go work.”

This comes one day after Kizz shared a video of him and his crew getting ready to jet off to Ivory Coast while revealing that the flight costs 40 million.

Recall that Kizz was arrested in Tanzania in August 2022 for failing to appear at a concert