Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – Aston Villa player, Alisha Lehmann has revealed she turned down £90,000 from a celebrity for a night of passion filled sex.

The Swiss international who has been nicknamed the “world’s sexiest footballer” is one of the Women’s Super League’s highest-profile players.

Lehmann, who is openly bisexual joined Villa in 2021 after spells with West Ham and Everton.

The 24-year-old striker was previously in a relationship with Swiss national teammate Ramona Bachmann before dating Douglas Luiz who plays for the Aston Villa male team.

She has now claimed an international A-list star offered her big money for sex while she was in America.

Lehmann made her revelations in the Dir Tea Talk podcast, hosted by German rapper Shirin David.

She described the man as “internationally” famous but declined to name him.

She recalled: “I was in Miami, my favourite place, and I met some friends at a club.

“I got a message on my mobile, which I didn’t reply to, but the same person then messaged the bodyguard looking after me.

“The texts came from a very well known person. We had previously bumped into one another at an event.

“The message said: ‘I will pay Alisha 100,000 Swiss francs to spend a night with her.’

“But my answer was – no way! And just 100,000?”

Lehmann claimed her bodyguard then received further messages, this time from the star’s agent, begging the footballer to accept his client’s offer.

She added: “The crazy thing is that I still have his message on my phone. It is a bit stupid.

“Is it from a footballer? I cannot reveal his name.

“But he is very, very well known on an international level.”

Alisha, who has 15.5million Instagram followers, is paid £160,000 a year by Villa, but makes money many times more than her salary from sponsorships