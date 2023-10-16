Monday, October 16, 2023 – Carolyn Andriano, the victim of Jeffrey Epstein who testified against Ghislaine Maxwell, was found dead in a hotel room and her mom is demanding answers.

She died last May at the age of 36, from a suspected overdose, police said, but her mom isn’t sure.

In 2021, Andriano provided bombshell testimony against Ghislaine Maxwell, claiming that Epstein had sexually abused her three times.

In her testimony, Adriano claimed that Maxwell would schedule the meetings. The sexual abuse stopped when Adriano turned 18 and was deemed “too old” for Epstein.

Police were called to the DoubleTree by Hilton in West Palm Beach, Florida, around 7:45 am on May 23 for Adriano’s reported overdose.

She went to sleep the night before with her husband, John Pitts, and her kids in the room. When they woke up, Adriano was naked and unresponsive in bed. Police found a crack pipe, a small baggie with a white residue and a needle in her purse, according to The Daily Beast. Pitts tried to give her CPR before police arrived.

Investigators determined Adriano died from an ‘accidental overdose’ and the police investigation would be closed this week, according to police spokesman Mike Jachles, The Daily Beast reported.

A toxicology report noted Adriano had methadone, fentanyl, and alprazolam in her system when she died.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Andriano’s mother, Dorothy Groenert, said that her daughter was starting a new life. She and her new husband, John Pitts, had bought a comfortable home in North Carolina and were looking towards their future.

“She was ecstatic,” Groenert told the outlet. “She was all set up for a whole new lifestyle.”

Groenert, who wants cops to further investigate her daughter’s death, also told the outlet that Andriano had recently texted that she was no longer using drugs or alcohol.

“[The police investigation] shouldn’t be closed,” Groenert told the outlet.

I begged them, I sent them numerous messages. I’ve asked for them to make meetings, contact me, and to no avail.”

Epstein, the pedophile financier, was found dead in his jail cell as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. His 2019 death was ruled a suicide.

His mistress, Maxwell, was convicted in a high-profile federal trial and sentenced to 20 years behind bars.

Adriano was one of the victims who testified at Maxwell’s trial. She detailed the horrors of being an Epstein victim and how Virginia Giuffre recruited her.

Giuffre also claimed she was a victim of the ring and abused by Prince Andrew. She sued the royal and settled for a reported $14 million.

But Giuffre has also admitted to recruiting other young girls, including Adriano, into the ring. It was Adriano’s testimony that helped convict Maxwell.