Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – A woman who boasted of sleeping with 300 men and women, was reportedly fired from her corporate job after her work discovered her secret OnlyFans account.

Annie Knight, 26, shared her experience Tuesday, Oct. 10, on SBS’ Insight, saying she was shocked she was dismissed from a corporate role.

Knight said she didn’t think she would actually lose her job for being on OnlyFans but she did after a few years on the job.

“Yes, that was definitely my number one concern when I first started my account. And the last thing I wanted to do was to get fired if someone found my OnlyFans,” she shared.

These fears materialised a few years down the line.

“I had just started a new job. I was on day five and I actually went home sick that day and I received an email saying termination of contract,” she explained.

The email contained screenshots from her OnlyFans account, along with three reasons for her dismissal.

The reasons cited included allegations she falsely claimed having a side business, did not seek the company’s permission to run this side venture and shared “online pornographic images” of herself with ‘crude language’.

The company said they deemed it unacceptable.

The former marketing manager said: “I am pleased to [have been fired] an extent, I’m a lot happier now and have a lot more freedom.

“I’m earning a considerable amount more now than I was at the other job.”

Earlier this year, Annie appeared on The Kyle and Jackie O Show to discuss her X-rated antics, and boasted of sleeping with 300 men and women in the span of a single year.

“I’m down to try anything,” she said, confirming she does “pretty much everything” on her OnlyFans account.

Annie confessed to bedding five different people in one day, explaining she finds men on dating apps and also has a roster of “regulars” she sleeps with.

“I feel empowered afterwards,” she said. “Sex makes me feel good. It’s meant to make you feel good.”

Annie also boasted about having sex “under a restaurant table” while out on a date.

She also said sometimes when she’s out in public she “can’t wait” to have sex and will have to drag a lover to the bathroom to take care of things.