Sunday, October 1, 2023 – A woman was spotted stranded in the streets after a man she met on social media and fell in love with him invited her to his place and refused to pick up calls.

She trusted the stranger and packed her belongings in a suitcase, hoping to camp in his residence.

However, things went south after he refused to pick up her calls upon her arrival.

She was reportedly stranded in the streets for days because she didn’t have fare to travel back home.

Photos shared on social media show the woman in distress as she camped in the streets.

An X-user shared the photos and wrote;

“Stop trusting men you don’t know on Social Media.

“This woman has been in the streets for days.

“The man she is visiting is no longer answering his phone.

“What is painful is that she is from far and she does not have money to travel back.

“Let this be a lesson to all women,’’

The Kenyan DAILY POST.