Wednesday, October 04, 2023 – A woman was shocked to find her photo circulating on social media with a face that isn’t hers.

Twitter user, Ama Reginald, revealed that she found a birthday photo of a random girl but the body was hers (Ama’s).

Sharing both photos on Twitter, Ama wrote:

“This is so creepy some random girl photoshopped her face on my body as her birthday picture and it looks so real! I’m in total shock!!”

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articleSEXY CONNIE, an employee of Equity Afia, caught in nudes scandal – See how the beautiful corporate lady was entertaining a man while in her birthday suit.
Next articleTwo gay men paraded round Ghanaian community after being caught allegedly trying to have SEX

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply