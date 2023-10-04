Wednesday, October 04, 2023 – A woman was shocked to find her photo circulating on social media with a face that isn’t hers.

Twitter user, Ama Reginald, revealed that she found a birthday photo of a random girl but the body was hers (Ama’s).

Sharing both photos on Twitter, Ama wrote:

“This is so creepy some random girl photoshopped her face on my body as her birthday picture and it looks so real! I’m in total shock!!”