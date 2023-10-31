Monday, October 30, 2023 – A woman is seeking advice after her husband refused to get medical help for his infertility six years into their marriage.

An X user claiming to be a cousin of the woman shared the story on Twitter.

The woman reportedly married as a virgin and is now 37, yet no child. Medical tests showed the husband is the infertile one.

The wife said her husband is trusting God for a miracle and has refused to get treated.

On her part, she is concerned that, at 37, her biological clock is ticking.

She is now considering getting a divorce to have a child with another man but wants to be sure she is making the right decision.

