Monday, October 30, 2023 – An Iowa grandmother was pummeled by her own daughter and granddaughter before she was stabbed in the head, chest and face with a butcher knife during a fatal attack Thursday, Oct 26, according to court documents.

Jessica Bino, 32, and 59-year-old Angela Bino allegedly carried out the heartless assault on Suzette Occhibone Thursday night following a heated argument inside the victim’s apartment in Sioux City, police reportedly said.

Jessica Bino was arguing with Occhibone in the living room when Angela Bino entered and also confronted the victim, according to court documents obtained by the Sioux City Journal.

The verbal argument turned physical when both alleged killers began battering the elderly woman with their fists, the court documents allege.

Angela Bino allegedly told police she then grabbed a glass candlestick and hit the victim six times in the face and hit her with a hammer in the face and arms.

Meanwhile, Jessica Bino allegedly grabbed a butcher knife from the kitchen and “stabbed the victim multiple times in the head, chest and face,” according to the documents reported on by the newspaper.

A witness saw the mother and daughter dragging their relative’s remains to a silver Buick LeSabre where they attempted to dump her in the trunk near midnight, the documents said.

Sioux City police then responded to the parking lot where Occhibone was pronounced dead. Police later arrested the two women inside the apartment.

Both are facing charges of first-degree murder and are reportedly being held in jail on $500,000 bond.